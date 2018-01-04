COEs finish mixed in the first round of bidding in 2018

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the first round of bidding in January on Thursday (Jan 4).
Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - rose from $38,200 to $41,400.
COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - decreased, from $47,002 to $45,289.
For the open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices also went down from $48,011 to $47,390.
Motorcycle premiums increased again, from $7,501 to $7,701 .
COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses fell, from $45,112 to $40,101.
THE STRAITS TIMES
Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo