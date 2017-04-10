You are here

ComfortDelGro launches new flat fare option for app bookings

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 17:22

Taxi giant ComfortDelGro rolled out a new flat fare option in its booking app on Monday (April 10), in a bid to simplify fares and provide commuters with more certainty on the cost of their rides .
PHOTO: CAI ZHENQUAN

The new offering comes less than a fortnight after five other cab operators launched a dynamic pricing system with fares that vary according to demand called JustGrab on the Grab platform.

For the full story, read HERE.

