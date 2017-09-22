You are here

Home > Transport

Connectivity, innovation and talent are keys to next lap for Maritime Singapore

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 8:36 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

SINGAPORE should focus on deepening and broadening its connectivity, innovation creation and talent development if it aims to continue thriving as a global maritime hub amid disruptions from changing market landscapes and technology in the digital age.

This is the vision put forth by the committee tasked to take Singapore forward to International Maritime Centre 2030 (IMC 2030).

Senior Minister of State Dr Lam Pin Min pointed out at the 32rd Anniversary Gala Dinner of the Singapore Shipping Association that the IMC 2030 vision to develop Singapore as a "Global Maritime Hub for Connectivity, Innovation and Talent", calls for the sector to embrace technology and innovation, invest in developing talent and seek new ventures in a more connected world.

The vision is anchored on strengthening existing clusters of maritime and related activities and creating new ones around connectivity, innovation and talent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The review is compiled by a committee comprising 22 global business leaders and experts from maritime and its adjacent sectors. It also drew on industry roundtable discussions and feedback.

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
4 The Duck that lays the Golden egg
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, ST Engineering, UEL
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit listing put on freeze over 'market conditions'

IMG-20170829-WA0001.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening