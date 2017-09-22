Connectivity, innovation and talent are keys to next lap for Maritime Singapore

SINGAPORE should focus on deepening and broadening its connectivity, innovation creation and talent development if it aims to continue thriving as a global maritime hub amid disruptions from changing market landscapes and technology in the digital age.

This is the vision put forth by the committee tasked to take Singapore forward to International Maritime Centre 2030 (IMC 2030).

Senior Minister of State Dr Lam Pin Min pointed out at the 32rd Anniversary Gala Dinner of the Singapore Shipping Association that the IMC 2030 vision to develop Singapore as a "Global Maritime Hub for Connectivity, Innovation and Talent", calls for the sector to embrace technology and innovation, invest in developing talent and seek new ventures in a more connected world.

The vision is anchored on strengthening existing clusters of maritime and related activities and creating new ones around connectivity, innovation and talent.

The review is compiled by a committee comprising 22 global business leaders and experts from maritime and its adjacent sectors. It also drew on industry roundtable discussions and feedback.