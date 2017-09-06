Diesel won't die, says top maker of emission measurement systems

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Tokyo
WHAT is the market leader in equipment for measuring car emissions to do if the vehicles of the future do not spew exhaust? Japan's Horiba Ltd, whose gear was central in exposing Volkswagen AG's diesel-cheating scandal, believes that day will never come.
Electric vehicles (
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal