You are here

Home > Transport

Domestic sales of SUVs drive Geely's 2017 profits

2017 net profit up 108 per cent to 10.6 billion yuan from 5.1 billion yuan in 2016, beating forecast of 10 billion yuan
Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

CHINESE carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, whose chairman recently took a US$9 billion stake in Germany's Daimler AG, said on Wednesday that its profits more than doubled in 2017, driven by strong domestic sales of popular SUVs.

The carmaker, based in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, said in a stock exchange filing that 2017 net profit rose 108 per cent to 10.6 billion yuan (S$2.2 billion) from 5.1 billion yuan in 2016, slightly beating a forecast of 10 billion yuan from analysts polled by Reuters.

Geely, which is making waves globally after a series of high-profile deals by its parent, saw revenue rise 73 per cent to 92.8 billion yuan from a year earlier, far outpacing tepid growth in the wider Chinese vehicle market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Geely chairman Li Shufu has been making a major global push. He owns Volvo Cars and has built up stakes in truckmaker AB Volvo, Malaysian carmaker Proton, flying car startup Terrafugia and the maker of London's iconic black cabs.

The Daimler deal, which makes Mr Li the largest shareholder in the owner of Mercedes-Benz, is part of an effort to strengthen Geely's technological muscle amid a shake-up of the global car market by autonomous driving, electric vehicles and car-sharing.

Geely said in the filing that "numerous acquisitions" over the past few years by its parent group should provide "substantial opportunities for technologies and cost sharing, economies of scales and new market penetration".

Mr Li, sometimes compared to US car icon Henry Ford, founded unlisted parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in 1986, which was at the time focused on refrigerators. He moved into motorbike manufacturing in the 1990s before switching to cars in 1997.

The firm forecast vehicle sales of 1.58 million units this year, up 27 per cent from 1.25 million vehicles in 2017. This would mark a slowdown from 63 per cent growth last year. Geely's export volume, however, dropped 46 per cent last year.

China's car market is facing a broad slowdown, in part due to the withdrawal of subsidies for certain more fuel efficient cars. Vehicle sales for the first two months of the year rose 1.7 per cent.

Competition is also rising as firms race to meet tough new quotas for fully electric and plug-in hybrids cars. "Competition in the China market should continue to intensify," Geely said in the earning report, adding that China was becoming the "world's most competitive vehicle market". REUTERS

Transport

COE prices down across the board

Ezra's revamp plan sees no more than 2% recovery for unsecured creditors

TechnipFMC relocates subsea business to KL; move may herald job cuts in Singapore

Upcoming app covers booking of different types of S'pore transport

Volvo owner's Chinese unit sees overseas deals fuelling growth

Airbus to name new CEO at the end of the year

Editor's Choice

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BT_20180322_ASNOBLE22_3361242.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Richard Elman resigns from Noble's board amid shareholder suit

BT_20180322_LKCOLLECTIVE22_3361284.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Real Estate

More commercial sites hop onto collective sale train

Most Read

1 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
2 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
3 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
4 Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares
5 Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BP_Noble Group_220318_20.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group receives notice of 1st bond default; gathers support for restructuring deal

noble15 (1).jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Ezion, OUE C-Reit, Kori

BP_Mark Zuckerberg_220318_15.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Technology

Zuckerberg admits 'mistakes' over Facebook data scandal and vows fix

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening