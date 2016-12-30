You are here
Flight booking systems lack basic privacy safeguards, say researchers
This makes it easy to hack the code used on boarding passes to alter flight details or steal personal data
Hamburg
MAJOR travel booking systems lack a proper way to authenticate air travellers, making it easy to hack the short code used on many boarding passes to alter flight details or steal sensitive personal data, security researchers warned on Tuesday.
Passenger Name Records (PNR)
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg