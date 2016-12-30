You are here

Home > Transport

Flight booking systems lack basic privacy safeguards, say researchers

This makes it easy to hack the code used on boarding passes to alter flight details or steal personal data
Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 05:50

Hamburg

MAJOR travel booking systems lack a proper way to authenticate air travellers, making it easy to hack the short code used on many boarding passes to alter flight details or steal sensitive personal data, security researchers warned on Tuesday.

Passenger Name Records (PNR)

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 AusGroup flags potential event of default
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening