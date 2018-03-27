You are here

Home > Transport

GM Korea threatens bankruptcy unless revival plan gets support

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 3:23 PM

[SEOUL] General Motors Co said it intends to file its South Korean unit for bankruptcy if its labour union fails to agree on a restructuring plan that needs to be outlined within the next four weeks, putting pressure on employees and the government to help it stay afloat in the country.

Barry Engle, GM's international chief, told union leaders on Monday that the company needs employees' support by the end of this month, a spokesman for GM in Seoul said. April 20 is the deadline for GM to submit its turnaround proposal to the government, and the company is seeking a tentative agreement with unions well before that, the spokesman said.

GM is seeking concessions from the union to revive its South Korean business that's been hurt by mounting losses. In February, GM offered a US$2.8 billion new investment plan to turn around the unit over the next 10 years following a threat to exit the country entirely.

Mr Engle told union leaders that GM Korea faces making US$600 million in payments by the end of April to vendors and employees who applied for voluntary resignations. He said GM won't inject that sum if its plan doesn't get the support from the union, and the company will choose to file for bankruptcy instead.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He also said the company will submit requests for financial support from the South Korean government on Tuesday. Mr Engle also said the company intends to manufacture two models targeted for the US market - one SUV and one crossover vehicle -- in its South Korean plants.

As part of its turnaround plan, GM said in February it's closing a facility in the town of Gunsan. The union said it asked Engle on Monday about the company's plan to assist the 680 workers at the Gunsan plant as a precondition for wage negotiations. Mr Engle responded that there was no separate rescue plan for the Gunsan workers since the plant was already being shuttered.

The union has pledged to go on full strike if the company fires even one worker, Lim Han-taek, chief of GM Korea's union, said in an interview in February, also urging the company to include electric vehicle models for its production plans in South Korea that would guarantee a longer stay.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

SIA starts work on new concepts for its Boeing 777-9s

SMRT's 2017 after-tax profit sinks 68% to S$26m

ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app

GM says South Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20

Changi Airport's passenger traffic in February up 5.6% on CNY boost

Arizona governor suspends Uber's ability to test self-driving cars

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SMRT_270318_75.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SMRT's 2017 after-tax profit sinks 68% to S$26m

Mar 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS expected to tighten monetary policy in April: poll

BP_print5_270318_5.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app

DBS Hack2Hire - hackathon image.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS looking to hire 100 techies, again via hackathon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening