You are here

Home > Transport

GM workers in South Korea trash CEO office after company holds back bonus

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 2:42 PM

file6z3bw85p5k4dwrojbxd.jpg
General Motors Co workers in South Korea forced their way into company executive offices, destroying and removing furniture, shortly after the local unit of the US carmaker told employees that there will be no bonuses due to a cash crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] General Motors Co workers in South Korea forced their way into company executive offices, destroying and removing furniture, shortly after the local unit of the US carmaker told employees that there will be no bonuses due to a cash crisis.

A video posted on YouTube showed about a dozen union members storming the chief executive officer's office in Incheon on Thursday, kicking and throwing chairs before removing a large desk. The union, whose representative could not be reached for comment, was protesting the company's decision and urged the CEO to resign, according to GM Korea's spokesman.

Separately, the company confirmed in a statement what it called a "violent incident" at its executive offices that "resulted in significant damage to company property".

GM, which is seeking concessions from the union to revive its South Korean business after mounting losses, has proposed a US$2.8 billion new investment plan and a US$2.7 billion debt-for-equity swap to turn around the unit. After threatening to exit the country altogether earlier, the subsidiary last month said it intends to file for bankruptcy if the union fails to agree to a restructuring plan, putting pressure on employees and the government to help it stay afloat.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The incident was reported to the police, the company said, adding that it will take legal action against the workers.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Uber-Grab deal: Uber app extended to April 15

Uber rival Didi makes Mexico launch official, recruits drivers

Scoot bomb scare: Passenger thought threat was a joke

Nissan eyes bigger East African market with Kenya car plant

Mobike partners SMRT-backed company to enable 'smarter transport planning'

Atlantic Navigation gets US$29.8m term loan facility

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b
3 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
4 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
5 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble_230318_51.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Iceberg says new Noble has 'zero chance of success'; Goldilocks objects to newest directors

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

ZBJ-SPH joint venture ZomWork ties up with SIRS to launch Gig Economy Immersion Programme

Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir vows to fight 30-day party ban ahead of Malaysia vote

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily turnover on SGX grew 4% in March to S$1.3b, but daily volume fell 26%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening