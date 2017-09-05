You are here

Home > Transport

Hyundai hit again by supply disruption in China

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 10:33

hyundai.JPG
Hyundai Motor said it had suspended production at one of its China factories on Tuesday after a supplier refused to provide parts due to delays in payment - its second such incident in as many weeks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor said it had suspended production at one of its China factories on Tuesday after a supplier refused to provide parts due to delays in payment - its second such incident in as many weeks.

Frayed relations with suppliers to its joint venture with BAIC Motor Corp have become a fresh headache for the South Korean automaker in China, which has seen sales slump in the wake of diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

The Hyundai-BAIC venture had only just resumed production at four China plants on Aug 30 after supply problems halted production for about a week.

Then, one French supplier refused to provide fuel tanks due to non-payment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This time, another firm has refused to provide parts for air intake systems, a representative for the automaker said, declining to identify the supplier.

The joint venture's three other Chinese factories remain operational.

Hyundai announced on Monday that it had replaced the head of its China operations with Tao Hung Than, who is of Chinese descent.

South Korean firms have been hit by a Chinese backlash over Seoul's decision to deploy a US missile defence system to counter threats from nuclear-armed North Korea.

China says the system poses a threat to its national security.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

US autos content demands loom as obstacle in Nafta talks

Marco Polo eyes S$60m equity under revamp plan

Emas Offshore to get US$50m injection

Is Grab out to crash the ComfortDelGro, Uber party?

Lotus looking forward to shining under China's Geely

Compact SUV sales overtake that of family sedans in US

Editor's Choice

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Most Read

1 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
2 In for a scary taxi ride
3 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
4 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
5 Stocks to watch: YuuZoo, Keppel Corp, Everbright Water, Manulife US Reit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Yamada Green Resources, DBS, Fragrance Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening