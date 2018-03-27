You are here

Home > Transport

India plans to launch flights to Asean capitals from Assam

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 12:00 AM

by Nirmala Ganapathy

[NEW DELHI] India is planning to operate flights from the northeastern state of Assam to Asean countries, including Singapore, through a scheme that subsidises air travel.

The move comes amid a growing focus on pushing India's ties with South-east Asia.

Assam's Minister for the Act East Policy Department Chandra Mohan Patowary told The Straits Times that the federal government and the Assam state government are working on a plan to start routes from Assam's capital Guwahati to Southeast Asian capitals including Hanoi and Singapore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At present, international visitors to the north-east must transit in cities like capital city Delhi or the eastern city of Kolkata. "This will have an economic impact on Assam and the north-east," Mr Patowary said of the plan, at a conference organised by the think-tank Kalinga International Foundation in the city of Bhubaneswar.

He said that tenders to award the routes to Indian airlines would likely take place in May.

The air connectivity project is part of the federal government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), which seeks to connect smaller cities and towns by subsidising fares, maintained at Rs 2500 (S$50) per hour, and reviving old and disused airports and airfields.

Rates for the international routes have not been fixed yet but the Assam government is setting aside Rs 1 billion for the subsidies. The money for the subsidies will come from the federal and state government.

Assam, with a population of 30.94 million, is seen as the gateway to India's north-east region and borders Bangladesh and Bhutan.

The north-east is connected to the Indian mainland by a narrow stretch of land known as the Siliguri corridor or "Chicken's Neck".

Distinct from the rest of India due to its location, connectivity and infrastructure remains poor.

Plans to link the area to South-east Asia, including a trilateral highway linking India to Thailand and Myanmar, have been slow.

Analysts say much depends on whether private airliners find it viable to fly from Guwahati to Asean countries."They are doing this domestically. I am not sure how far it will work out," said Mr Rajan Mehra chief executive of private luxury business jet operator Club One Air."Those who have smaller planes will find it difficult to subsidise the seats. The gap that is being bridged (by the governments) is also small. I think the takers will be larger players because they need those with deep pockets and have plans to fly overseas." Mr Khin Maung Nyo, advisor to the Myanmar Institute of Strategic and International Studies, noted that travelling to the north-east from Myanmar is difficult at present. "It is not easy to come to India. I have to take a flight to Thailand and then to India even though Myanmar borders India and is the closest (country) in Asean," he said. "It (air connectivity) will be a good idea. But one also needs to look at the economic viability." Last year (2017), Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan urged India to improve air connections with the Republic and other Asean countries.

Former Indian foreign secretary Lalit Mansingh, chairman of the Kalinga International Foundation, said India's Act East policy could only be successful if connectivity is improved from the north-east. "Without connectivity, neither tourism nor business will thrive and costs will remain high," he said. "Connectivity has emerged as a central challenge for our Act East policy. It is important not just for local development but also for access to the wider Asean region."

THE STRAITS TIMES

Transport

Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger

Datapulse releases EGM circular, to report some findings from mandated independent review to SGX within a month

Volvo Cars to build Lynk & Co vehicles at Belgium plant

Uber races towards IPO with South-east Asian deal

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

Chinese airlines tipped for record profits on tourism boom, yuan gains

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
3 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Technology

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble directors say proposed restructuring will result in 'fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders'

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening