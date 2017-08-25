You are here

Home > Transport

Japan automaker Subaru cuts profit forecast on mounting Takata recall costs

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 13:34

[TOKYO] Subaru slashed its full-year profit forecast by a fifth as the Japanese automaker expects to book a special loss stemming from higher costs linked to the global recall of airbag inflators made by Takata, which has filed for bankruptcy.

The maker of the Forester and Outback models said it sees a special loss of 81.3 billion yen (S$1.013 billion) and now expects full-year net profit to come in at 228.5 billion yen, down from a previous forecast for 285.0 billion yen and lower than last year's 282.4 billion yen.

In May, Subaru said that as of March, it had accrued expenses of around 73.5 billion yen related to the recall of Takata inflators.

Based on global recalls announced so far, Subaru now expects recall-related costs to total 154.8 billion yen, covering around 4.7 million inflators installed in its cars which have been or may be slated for recall.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"As a result (of Takata's bankruptcy protection filings) the company expects that in principle it will be unable to make any claims for compensation against Takata Corporation and TK Holdings," Subaru said in a statement on Friday.

Analysts have estimated industry-wide costs to recall the defective inflators at around US$10 billion.

Automakers have paid much of these costs so far, while they also face inflator liability claims from customers.

Takata, which is at the centre of the auto industry's biggest-ever product recall, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and Japan in June, and said it had agreed for most of its operations to be acquired for US$1.6 billion by the Chinese-owned US-based Key Safety Systems.

Its air bag inflators have been linked to at least 18 deaths and 180 injuries around the world because they can rupture and send metal fragments flying. REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

Grab to invest US$100m in Myanmar as smartphone use surges

Australia's Qantas posts solid profit as domestic market improves

Two Brazil boat wrecks in two days leave 39 dead

Tanker rates soar on strong global fuel demand

Germany 'has vital interest in saving diesel engine industry'

Uber Q2 losses go down as bookings go up

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 12450987.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output surges 21% in July, exceeds market expectations

jurong lake district.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Real Estate

Government studying possibility of selling larger land parcels in Jurong Lake District

THAILAND-POLITICS-COURT-023719.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Update: Thailand’s Yingluck a no-show for negligence ruling, verdict postponed

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening