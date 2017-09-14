You are here

Home > Transport

Japan's bullet train gives 164-year-old Indian railway a jolt

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 00:11

[NEW DELHI] Japan's government and its rail companies lobbied the US for years to sell its bullet-train technology and found little success. Finally, there's an international buyer: India.

The South Asian country is poised to become the first nation to import the iconic 'Shinkansen' bullet trains, which will be a highlight of India's infrastructure upgrade program. The Japanese government has also agreed to fund most of the US$17 billion needed for the project that will become part of Asia's oldest railway network. Japan had previously given its super-fast train technology only to Taiwan.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Shinzo Abe will formally kick off a plan to build the 316-mile bullet train line - roughly the distance between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Financing by Japan also means business farmed out to companies such as Hitachi Ltd and East Japan Railway Co and an opportunity lost for China's CRRC Corp Ltd and European manufacturers including Alstom SA.

For Japan, which is locked in a strategic rivalry with China for commercial contracts abroad, the Indian project marks a hard-fought victory as they compete against Siemens AG, Bombardier Inc, Alstom and, lately, CRRC in a global market projected by BCC Research to be worth about US$133 billion by 2019. After building the world's largest high-speed network since the start of the century, covering 80 per cent of its major cities, China has been raising its profile.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The competition between China and Japan, especially in the ASEAN region, has been fairly intense and in India, there will be more competition for other phases of the bullet train project," said Jaideep Ghosh, partner and head of transport at consultancy KPMG. "Japan has a longer history of operating the system without any fatalities. Politics and strategic considerations do play a part, but finally it is a commercial decision."

India isn't the only country in Asia that is offering potential in high-speed rail. China outbid Japan to win a US$5.5 billion project in Indonesia in 2015, while the two countries are poised for a face-off again over a proposed Singapore-Kuala Lumpur link scheduled for completion by 2026.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

Cathay Pacific defers five A350 deliveries, switches six to smaller model

Fire at Changi Airport's T2 put out

Update:Two bodies recovered after boat collision off Singapore

Hyundai says India tax reforms a 'setback'

Thai transport ministry races to spend infra funds as year-end looms

Ferrari, Lamborghini say no plans yet to develop all-electric cars

Editor's Choice

file6vqkwbl2oic1j9sswjnn.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Banking & Finance

SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds

BT_20170913_KRDRAYCOTT13XT7A_3082560.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

BT_20170913_SEFORMULA13_3082400.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Life & Culture

Perfect 10

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

halimah130917.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory

halimah.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

condo.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.4% in August, rental volumes down 10.4%: SRX Property

Sep 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit buys Dublin data centre for 66m euros

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening