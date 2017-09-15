Kia Motors hires ex-BMW designer as head of styling

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Seoul
KIA Motors Corp has hired as its head of styling Pierre Leclercq, a former designer at BMW and Great Wall Motor, in a move expected to help the South Korean automaker reverse its fortunes in its top market China.
Kia and its affiliate Hyundai Motor, together the world's No 5
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal