Maersk's sea-freight business faces the threat of new price war

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Copenhagen
A.P. Moller-Maersk has been fortified by the US$7.5 billion sale of its oil and gas business to France's Total, but the company's main sea-freight business faces the threat of a new price war in a consolidating industry.
Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal