You are here

Home > Transport

Mobike partners SMRT-backed company to enable 'smarter transport planning'

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 2:15 PM
UPDATED Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 3:39 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

Left to right - Mark Lin, Head of International Operations of Mobike and Colin Lim, CEO of mobilityX.JPG
Mobike's Mr Lin (left) and mobilityX's Mr Lim. The companies will share data analytics insights with each other “to enable smarter transport planning and optimised operational efficiency”, the companies said on Friday.
PHOTO: MOBIKE, MOBILITYX

CHINESE bicycle-sharing company Mobike - fresh from its multibillion-dollar acquisition by Meituan Dianping on April 2 - has now inked a data tie-up deal with a Singapore company backed by national rail operator SMRT.

Mobike and SMRT's mobilityX will share data analytics insights with each other "to enable smarter transport planning and optimised operational efficiency", the companies said on Friday.

Such information will be pulled from Mobike's smart bicycle locks and Internet of Things-enabled two-wheelers.

It will also come from mobilityX's platform, which aims to bring together on one app the various modes of transport available in Singapore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As part of the memorandum of understanding, Mobike's bike-share services will also be loaded onto mobilityX's "jalan2" app.

Mark Lin, head of international operations at Mobike, said in a statement that the company is "pleased to work hand in hand with established local companies like mobilityX and SMRT, as well as Singapore's government agencies" in boosting first and last-mile connectivity for urban journeys.

The two-month-old mobilityX was set up in February with an undisclosed amount of seed funding from SMRT, with its goal "to provide integrated 'mobility-as-a-service[1]' solutions to commuters and companies".

Its chief executive, Colin Lim, is also vice-president of SMRT's strategic relations office - tasked with developing and executing government relations strategy for the Temasek-owned rail operator - and managing director of SMRT Services, in charge of rail-related technical service.

Under Friday's agreement, SMRT Services will also deploy manpower to manage the proper parking of Mobike bicycles at MRT stations.

With mobilityX working to integrate public bus and train options with shared-ride services on one digital platform, Mr Lim asserted that "smart bike sharing has an important role in the mix of mobility options for door-to-door journeys" in Singapore.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b
3 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
4 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
5 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble_230318_51.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Iceberg says new Noble has 'zero chance of success'; Goldilocks objects to newest directors

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

ZBJ-SPH joint venture ZomWork ties up with SIRS to launch Gig Economy Immersion Programme

Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir vows to fight 30-day party ban ahead of Malaysia vote

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily turnover on SGX grew 4% in March to S$1.3b, but daily volume fell 26%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening