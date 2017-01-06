You are here
New York governor's next big project is rebuilding JFK Airport
Cuomo outlines plan to spend more than US$10 billion modernising terminals and improving the highway and transit systems connected to the airport
New York
GOVERNOR Andrew Cuomo of New York said on Wednesday that with a complete overhaul of La Guardia Airport underway, he wants to rebuild New York City's other airport, John F Kennedy (JFK) International.
Mr Cuomo outlined a plan to spend more than US$10 billion modernising
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg