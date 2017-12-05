You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan, DeNA schedule public tests of self-driving car service in Japan next year

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 11:58 AM

BP_Nissan_051217_28.jpg
Nissan Motor Co and Japanese gaming software maker DeNA Co said on Tuesday they would begin public tests of their self-driving ride-sharing service in Japan next year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO]Nissan Motor Co and Japanese gaming software maker DeNA Co said on Tuesday they would begin public tests of their self-driving ride-sharing service in Japan next year.

The two companies join a growing number of global car makers and tech firms leveraging automated driving technology into new mobility services.

Nissan and DeNA said they would hold public tests over a two-week period in Yokohama in March, under which riders can use an app developed by DeNA to summon self-driving versions of Nissan's Leaf electric cars to travel to pre-mapped destinations and pay fares.

The duo, which have been conducting field tests of their"Easy Ride" system since joining hands earlier this year, said the tests were the first step towards their goal of launching a full-service, self-driving ride-sharing service in the country in the early 2020s.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Global automakers are looking beyond making and selling cars to survive an industry which is being quickly transformed by new services, and a growing number including General Motors Co are applying their expertise in automated driving functions for mass-market cars to develop mobility services.

The fast-growing "pay-per-ride" market is becoming a battleground between automakers, tech firms such as Alphabet Inc and Uber Technologies Inc and a barrage of start-ups as ride-sharing services threaten to hit demand for car ownership.

While companies continue to pursue development of safe self-driving functions which can ferry riders to their destination of choice, they also face regulatory hurdles, as most global jurisdictions do not expressly authorise vehicles to operate on regular roads without a driver.

In Japan, Nissan and DeNA will face competition from Japanese robotics maker ZMP Inc, which is working with a Tokyo taxi operator to develop a self-driving taxi service it hopes to have up and running during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

DeNA has been trialing self-driving services across the country, including shuttle buses for elderly residents in rural communities which are struggling with fewer bus and taxi services as the country's population ages and shrinks.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Lamborghini drives into crowded SUV market

Defective product recalls an increasing financial risk for companies: Allianz

China suspends flights from Bali to China due to volcanic ash

Australian new vehicle sales notch a record November

Uber loses bid to appeal driver case to UK Supreme Court

UK court hears fraud allegations against Indian tycoon Mallya regarding Kingfisher Airlines

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Court gives nod to withdraw bankruptcy applications against Jason Holdings' directors

Dec 5, 2017
Consumer

Defective product recalls an increasing financial risk for companies: Allianz

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening