No licence renewal for 2 bunker suppliers following breaches

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
TWO bunker suppliers will have to stop operating at the Port of Singapore after Thursday because their licences won't be renewed.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Wednesday that it would not be renewing the bunker supplier licences of Panoil
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal