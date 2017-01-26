You are here
Parallel importers sold nearly 10,000 Vezel in 2016
Popular Honda compact SUV model accounted for 11% of Singapore's total registrations
Singapore
THE astounding popularity of the Honda Vezel has made it Singapore's overall top model for the second straight year and boosted the parallel import trade to its highest volume in eight years.
In 2016, parallel importers (PIs) collectively sold 9,966 units of the Vezel, or
