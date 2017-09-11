Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
UBER could release as many as "3,000 to 4,000 cars" into the used market, causing some dealers and authorised distributors to panic about the impact to resale values.
Recent talk in the second-hand car market is that the ride-hailing heavyweight is selling off part of its
