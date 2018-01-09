PSA Singapore unveils advanced port technologies in new exhibition

PORT operator PSA Singapore is holding a new exhibition to showcase its advanced port technologies, including some that will be unveiled to the public for the first time.

The Intelligent Port of the Future exhibition at Pasir Panjang Terminal Building 3 will open on Wednesday.

It depicts PSA's journey in adopting technology, and the progress that it has made in the use of automation, data analytics, robotics and other technologies, PSA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The exhibition will offer visitors a first-time look into technologies used at container terminals in Singapore, including amphibious drones, automated quay cranes, exoskeletons for port staff, and robotic arms for related container activities.

It will also feature a showcase of new and updated details of the future Tuas Port.

The new Tuas facility - earmarked as the centrepiece of Singapore's Next Generation Port vision - will allow 65 million standard-sized containers to be handled a year, up from 40 million today. It will incorporate features such as automated yard cranes and port equipment to raise productivity and reduce labour costs, and will be able to cater to mega-vessels and the complex needs of shipping alliances.

For instance, PSA is considering the use of new types of unmanned drones that fly autonomously through software-controlled flight plans at the upcoming Tuas Port.

Drones can be used to fulfil ship-to-shore or shore-to-ship deliveries, or in surveillance for terminal security. They can also be used in the inspections of basic port equipment, said PSA.

PSA also plans to leverage data analytics in the future port in areas such as equipment specialist performance, crane maintenance and simulation models which allow the port operator to simulate container port operations.

Ong Kim Pong, regional chief executive for South-east Asia at PSA International, said that the exhibition is an opportunity to showcase PSA's commitment to advanced technologies and innovation for port operations at both its current terminals and the future Tuas Port.

"We also look forward to the opportunities to upskill our people to handle the new systems coming on stream. These are key in ensuring that we continue to serve our customers well into the future as industry consolidation grows," he added.

The exhibition is open to the public between Jan 10 to 14, 10am to 5pm. Admission is free.

More exhibition details are available at www.facebook.com/singaporepsa.