Ride-hailing drivers are slaves to the surge
Apps set early-morning and late-night surge prices to lure drivers to areas with more requests than available cars
New York
EVERY weekday at 5.30am, Uziel Santos, 48, leaves for work. Like most drivers for ride-hailing apps in New York, he is drawn by early-morning surge prices, and those closest to his home in Astoria, Queens, are on the upper East Side of Manhattan, where children and parents book
