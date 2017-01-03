You are here
S Korea considers 'measures' as China blocks charter flights
Chinese decision comes ahead of a traditional surge in Chinese New Year travel
Seoul
SOUTH Korea's government and airline companies will meet on Tuesday to discuss China's rejection of applications by Korean carriers to add charter flights between the two countries for early this year, a government official said on Monday.
South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg