Scoot unveils plans for 5 new destinations in the next year

Following its Singapore-Athens debut flight on Tuesday, budget carrier Scoot announced that it will add five new destinations comprising four new short to mid-haul routes and another long-haul route in the next year.

[ATHENS] Following its Singapore-Athens debut flight on Tuesday, budget carrier Scoot announced that it will add five new destinations comprising four new short to mid-haul routes and another long-haul route in the next year.

Scoot's CEO, Lee Lik Hsin, did not reveal the names of the destinations at a press conference in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday but said that they will be announced on July 25, which is also when Scoot and Tigerair will operate under Scoot after the finalisation of the merger of the two airlines under a single air operator certificate.

Mr Lee said that the five new destinations will "open up new travel options for Asian travellers as well as European ones now with the start of our Singapore-Athens service".

The 11.5-hour direct flight on the Singapore-Athens route takes off from Singapore every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Scoot is currently the only airline and low-cost carrier offering direct flights between South-east Asia and Greece.