You are here
STRAIT TALK
Seafarer kidnappings on the rise
But the message from the Indian Ocean is that if enough resources are deployed and used efficiently, piracy can be suppressed
AT THIS time of the year the annual piracy statistics appear. It seems incredible that in the second decade of 21st century we are still talking about piracy. For most people outside the shipping industry, pirates are just the stuff of Hollywood films and the history books.
While piracy
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg