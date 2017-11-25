You are here

Home > Transport

Shipping group CMA CGM powers ahead, founder retires

Sat, Nov 25, 2017 - 8:44 AM

[PARIS] Shipping company CMA CGM reported another quarterly rise in sales and profit on Friday, helped by improving freight rates after a prolonged sector downturn that sparked large-scale consolidation.

French-based CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping group, posted a third-quarter net profit of US$323 million, up from US$219 million in the previous quarter and a US$268 million loss a year earlier.

In addition to the healthier freight rates, the company said it also benefited from participation in a global vessel alliance to boost volumes.

The company's core operating margin rose to 10 per cent, which it said was the highest in the sector and surpassed the previous quarter's 8.9 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sales reached US$5.7 billion, up nearly 28 per cent from a year earlier, supported by an 11.6 per cent increase in volumes and 14.4 per cent rise in average revenue per container.

For the full year, CMA CGM said it expects its operating performance to show a strong improvement from 2016 but did not give precise targets.

CMA CGM, which is based in the southern French port city of Marseille, said the Ocean Alliance - a vessel-sharing partnership with other lines - had helped to boost volumes on Asia-US and Asia-Europe routes.

The group has also been strengthened by its takeover last year of the Singapore-based APL line and it recently ordered nine new giant ships.

CMA CGM announced that its board had appointed Rodolphe Saade as chairman in addition to his chief executive role, completing a handover from his father, Jacques, who founded the family business.

Rodolphe Saade became CEO in February after leading negotiations on the APL deal - the biggest acquisition in the company's history.

Jacques Saade, who established the firm in 1978 after leaving Lebanon, his country of birth, will have the honorary title of founder-chairman, the company said.

REUTERS

Transport

Uber to disclose price on SoftBank deal early next week: sources

High Court dismisses Ezion bondholder's originating summons

Hope fades as search for Argentine submarine enters 9th day

Chinese airlines court Cathay pilots facing pay squeeze

PSA, NUS to jointly develop engineering, ICT programmes for next generation of port industry professionals

Mitsubishi Materials shares tumble after firm says units falsified product data

Editor's Choice

BT_20171125_SEMI_3193827.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Factory output still running hot, but 'likely to cool off next year'

BT_20171125_MRMINDCHAMPS25_3193816.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

MindChamps shares up 11% in mainboard debut

BT_20171125_VILLAGEPG1_3193945.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Brunch

It takes a village

Most Read

1 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
2 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
3 Noble Group risks equity wipeout as shares retreat yet again
4 Oxley close to buying Chevron House
5 Brokers' take: Singtel earns OCBC's pick among telcos
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171125_VILLAGEPG1_3193945.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Brunch

It takes a village

BT_20171125_SEMI_3193827.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Factory output still running hot, but 'likely to cool off next year'

yaohui-pixgeneric-4518.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Productivity growth expected to hit 3% this year - highest rate since 2010

NZ_TBW_9716.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Consumer

Joining global festive online mega-sales gives local retailers' cash registers a merry peal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening