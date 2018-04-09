You are here

SIA named world's best airline by TripAdvisor reviewers

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 1:48 PM
The national carrier also landed awards for Best Airline in Asia, Best International First Class in the World and in Asia, Best Economy Class in the World and in Asia, Travellers’ Choice Business Class in Asia and Travellers’ Choice Premium Economy Class in Asia.
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has bagged the title of "Best Airline in the World" based on reviews on popular travel website TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards is baesd on reviews by global travellers that focus on service, quality and value. TripAdvsior uses an algorithm that accounts for the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings over a 12-month period to determine the award recipients.

"The award is a validation of the hard work and dedication of our thousands of staff all around the world, who focus their attention every day on ensuring that Singapore Airlines remains competitive on a global level," SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong said in a statement.

