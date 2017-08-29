Singapore, Japan to study LNG for car carriers

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
THE Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is teaming up with its Japanese counterpart to start a feasibility study on liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering for car carriers plying between Japan and Singapore.
The feasibility study, announced at the inaugural
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal