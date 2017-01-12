You are here

Singapore sets new record in ship fuel trade

Port posts 48.6m tonnes in total sales volume for 2016 despite global headwinds; container throughput steady
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 05:50
by
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

Total bunker sales volume expanded 7.7 per cent from 45.2 million tonnes in 2015, data released by the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) showed, despite slowing world trade and excess capacity hitting bottomlines of most maritime sub-sectors in 2016.
PHOTO: MPA

Singapore

SINGAPORE set a new world record for sales of ship fuel or bunker, posting 48.6 million tonnes in total volume traded at its port for 2016.

Total bunker sales volume expanded 7.7 per cent from 45.2 million tonnes in 2015, data released by the Maritime and Port Authority (

