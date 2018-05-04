You are here

Home > Transport

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks

Fri, May 04, 2018 - 1:39 PM

YET another ride-hailing app will enter the Singapore market soon, making it the third such company to move into the point-to-point transportation industry since the departure of Uber.

Local startup Filo Technologies, which was founded late last year, said it intends to launch its private-hire car booking services "within the next two weeks".

It is up against local firm Ryde and India's Jugnoo, which both debuted earlier in the week, and incumbent Grab, which acquired Uber's South-east Asia operations two months ago.

Founder Jason Tan, 41, who is from the shipping and logistics industry, told The Straits Times on Friday that fares will be "cheaper than taxis" and "comparable to other private-hire car services". Fares will also fluctuate based on demand and supply, he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To attract drivers, Filo will collect a 12 per cent commission - lower than Grab's 20 per cent - which will be capped at S$400 a month, said Mr Tan. Drivers are free to use his platform, and will not be bound by any exclusivity agreements.

He is recruiting 300 licensed private-hire car drivers to drive for his app - through social media and word-of-mouth - and aims to have 2,000 drivers in time for the launch.

The company is based in Vision Exchange in Jurong East and has a startup capital of S$50,000, which Mr Tan said comes from his own pocket and investors, and he has plans to raise more funds.

His rivals have deeper pockets - Jugnoo has raised US$16 million, Ryde has US$1.5 million, and Grab, US$4.1 billion, according to tech website Crunchbase.

Competition in Singapore's ride-hailing sector also looks to become more intense - with firms such as Singapore's MVL (Mass Vehicle Ledger) Foundation, Malaysia's DacSee and Indonesia's Go-Jek looking to join the fray.

Still, Mr Tan is undeterred. "The passenger-driver (matching) platform is just the start. We will have other more attractive services on the app in the coming days," Mr Tan said, but declined to reveal more.

He is also promising attractive promotions for customers, but was tight-lipped about what they will be.

"Based on my research, as long as there are no more than five players, the market should be able to accommodate all of them. I expect my business to grow along the way," he added.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Editor's Choice

BT_20180504_AGSIAS3_3423733.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS to matchmake boards with suitable independent directors

BT_20180504_JLHENG_3423761.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore
5 Brokers' take: Analysts maintain 'buy' on CapitaLand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong Holdings issues profit warning for Q4, full year

May 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, BreadTalk, StarHub, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Raffles United

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_040518_64.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Go ahead, charge me over fake news, says Malaysia's Mahathir of plane sabotage claim

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening