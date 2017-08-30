You are here

Home > Transport

Singapore's Public Transport Council starts fare review exercise

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 15:09
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

MRT train 19141099.jpg
The PTC has called for train operators to submit their fare applications for consideration by Sept 29, 2017.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE Public Transport Council (PTC) has commenced the 2017 fare review exercise and called for train operators to submit their fare applications to the council for consideration by Sept 29, 2017.

For the 2017 fare review exercise, the PTC is guided by the existing fare adjustment formula, which is valid until the end of the 2017 fare review exercise, it said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Based on the fare adjustment formula, the fare adjustment quantum for this exercise is -3.9 per cent. With the carry-over quantum of -1.5 per cent from 2016's exercise, the fare adjustment quantum to be considered for this year's exercise is -5.4 per cent.

The council said it will announce its decision on the quantum in the last quarter of 2017.

"PTC will strike a balance between keeping our public transport fares affordable and ensuring the long-term viability of the public transport system," it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170830_KYGOOGLE_3061334.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Technology

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

Aug 30, 2017
Technology

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
4 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6ue9d2h93lt2vvpdgvt.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Moody's says G-20 GDP growth to exceed 3%, warns of geopolitical risks

phones 17617772.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans

Aug 30, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Koda, ISOTeam, ASL Marine

Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

China launches anti-dumping probe into some rubber imports from EU, US and Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening