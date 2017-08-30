Singapore's Public Transport Council starts fare review exercise

The PTC has called for train operators to submit their fare applications for consideration by Sept 29, 2017.

THE Public Transport Council (PTC) has commenced the 2017 fare review exercise and called for train operators to submit their fare applications to the council for consideration by Sept 29, 2017.

For the 2017 fare review exercise, the PTC is guided by the existing fare adjustment formula, which is valid until the end of the 2017 fare review exercise, it said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Based on the fare adjustment formula, the fare adjustment quantum for this exercise is -3.9 per cent. With the carry-over quantum of -1.5 per cent from 2016's exercise, the fare adjustment quantum to be considered for this year's exercise is -5.4 per cent.

The council said it will announce its decision on the quantum in the last quarter of 2017.

"PTC will strike a balance between keeping our public transport fares affordable and ensuring the long-term viability of the public transport system," it said.