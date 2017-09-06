Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000

Passenger car certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums continued to fall on Wednesday, with the small car premium plunging almost S$7,000.

In the third consecutive bidding exercise where they have softened, Category A - for cars below 1,600 cc or 130 hp - shed S$6,899 or 16 per cent to S$36,001. The last time Cat A was lower was in November 2010, or nearly seven years ago.

As for Cat B - for cars above 1,600 cc and 130 hp - it slipped S$2,000 to S$49,000, while Cat E - the open category which currently tracks Cat B - was down S$1,995 at S$48,005.

Meanwhile, Cat C - for goods vehicles - and Cat D - for motorcycles - were both higher.

Cat C rose S$998 to S$43,002 and Cat D bounced back up by S$1,890 from a three-and-a-half-year low to S$5,402.

