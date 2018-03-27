You are here

Home > Transport

SMRT's 2017 after-tax profit sinks 68% to S$26m

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 12:04 PM

BP_SMRT_270318_75.jpg
Temasek-owned rail operator SMRT Corp has posted a drastic drop in net earnings as it continues to ramp up resources to catch up with repairs and maintenance works.
PHOTO: ST FILE

TEMASEK-OWNED rail operator SMRT Corp has posted a drastic drop in earnings as it continues to ramp up resources to catch up with repairs and maintenance works.

In its latest group review released on Tuesday, the group stated that its 2017 after-tax profit fell 67.9 per cent to S$26 million from S$81 million in 2016, and possibly the lowest in two decades.

Revenue dipped 2.4 per cent to S$791 million from S$811 million previously, as total passenger-kilometres -a measure of how long commuter trips were - shrank from 8,322 million to 8,271 million.

Operating expenses rose 6.9 per cent to S$785 million from S$734 million in 2016, due to higher maintenance-related expenses for the ageing network and preparation for operating Tuas West Extension, said SMRT.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ridership rose from 756 million to 768 million.

In its review, SMRT said it is aiming to raise rail reliability on its North-South, East-West lines to one delay per 300,000km - up from 180,400km and 151,400km on the North-South and East-West lines respectively last year.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Transport

SIA starts work on new concepts for its Boeing 777-9s

ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app

GM says South Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20

Changi Airport's passenger traffic in February up 5.6% on CNY boost

Arizona governor suspends Uber's ability to test self-driving cars

In a trade war, aviation giant Boeing could be a sitting duck

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_print5_270318_5.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app

DBS Hack2Hire - hackathon image.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS looking to hire 100 techies, again via hackathon

Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA starts work on new concepts for its Boeing 777-9s

Mar 27, 2018
Consumer

Singapore biopharma firm ASLAN files for listing on Nasdaq

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening