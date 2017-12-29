You are here

Home > Transport

South Korea seizes Hong Kong ship for oil transfer to North: Seoul

Fri, Dec 29, 2017 - 3:52 PM

bp_ship_291217_94.jpg
South Korea briefly seized and inspected a Hong Kong-registered ship in November for transferring oil products to a North Korean vessel and breaching UN sanctions, a foreign ministry official said Friday.
PHOTO: MARINETRAFFIC.COM

[SEOUL] South Korea briefly seized and inspected a Hong Kong-registered ship in November for transferring oil products to a North Korean vessel and breaching UN sanctions, a foreign ministry official said Friday.

The Lighthouse Winmore, which was chartered by a Taiwanese company and carrying around 600 tonnes of oil products from South Korea's Yeosu port, transferred part of its cargo to a North Korean vessel on October 19, the official said.

South Korean customs authorities briefly seized and inspected the ship when it returned to Yeosu Port on November 24, he said.

The ship, chartered by Taiwanese company Billions Bunker Group Corp, previously visited Yeosu on October 11 to load up on Japanese refined oil before heading towards its purported destination in Taiwan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Instead of going to Taiwan, however, the vessel transferred the oil to the North's Sam Jong 2 as well as to three other non-North Korean vessels in international waters, the official said.

"This marks a typical case of North Korea shrewdly circumventing UN Security Council sanctions by using its illegal networks", the official told journalists.

"The actions taken will be reported to the UN Seucity Counci sanctions committee on North Korea in the future," he said.

South Korea has shared intelligence with the US about the detection of the illegal transaction, he added.

The Sam Jong 2 was one of four North Korean ships that was blocked from international ports by the UN Security Council on Thursday over suspicions of carrying or transporting goods banned by sanctions targeting Pyongyang's weapons ambitions, diplomats told AFP.

The Security Council has slapped three sets of sanctions on North Korea this year: one on August 5 targeting the iron, coal and fishing industries; another set on September 11 aimed at textiles and limiting oil supply; and the most recent on December 22 focused on refined petroleum products.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Current, former SMRT Trains employees face cheating charges amounting to almost S$10m

Australia expected to ease visa restrictions on foreign pilots as planes left grounded

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son: From chicken feed to Japan's richest tycoon

Uber's SoftBank deal may smooth road ahead for scarred startup

GM wins ruling that could narrow ignition switch litigation

China Aircraft to buy 50 Airbus jets valued at US$5.42b

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Datapulse co-founder seeks to replace new board directors

BT_20171229_KRWILSHIRE29_3240764.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Real Estate

The Wilshire launches en bloc sale; guide price at S$1,525 psf ppr

Most Read

1 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case
4 Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
5 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_bank_291217_48.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in November: MAS

BP_bank_291217_48.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to distribute shares in consumer business ahead of possible listing

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's subsidiaries, associates divest stakes in six malls in India; 2 Reits make board changes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening