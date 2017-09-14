You are here

Home > Transport

Teamsters chief fears US self-driving trucks may be unsafe, hit jobs

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 05:50

Washington

THE head of the 1.4-million member International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is mounting an aggressive effort to convince Congress to reject new rules to speed the deployment of self-driving trucks, warning they could lead to the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

Air Berlin scraps more flights as pilots call in sick

NTSB blames Tesla autopilot system for 2016 fatal Florida crash

Modi, Abe get India's first bullet train project going

Japan's bullet train gives 164-year-old Indian railway a jolt

Cathay Pacific defers five A350 deliveries, switches six to smaller model

Fire at Changi Airport's T2 put out

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
2 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
3 Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Halimah only candidate to make the cut, on track for walkover victory
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Monetary Authority of Singapore.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Banking & Finance

Poaching of agents catches MAS's eye

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening