Tesla stock up 25% since March but fans are not happy

They worry that it has become an overpriced investment and a risky play in the near or medium term
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170413_NAHTESLA13SD_2837200.jpg
Mr Pascual has a Model S sedan and a two-seat Roadster, and has put down deposits to buy two Model 3 compacts. Still, he feels that Tesla's stock is now overvalued.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

IN THE past four weeks, exuberant investors have driven up the share price of Tesla, putting the upstart in the league of car companies that have been in the business for a century.

But there are others who think that Tesla, for all its potential, has become an overpriced

