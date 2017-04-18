You are here
To rule the world, Uber must first conquer India
Faced with a host of troubles and roadblocks, the US ride-hailing firm's quest to remake transportation in India is bound to be long, expensive and complicated
Bangalore
NANDINI Balasubramanya's office on the southern edge of India's technology capital does not look as if it would play a key role in the world's most valuable startup's plans for global conquest. On many days, the tiny space has no electricity. So Ms Balasubramanya keeps the door
