Toyota hybrid bet pays off as dieselgate ignites Europe demand

Japan carmaker is on track for roughly a 40% jump in annual sales of petrol-electric vehicles in the continent
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161230_CPTOY30_2667706.jpg
The newly introduced C-HR, a latecomer to the fast-growing compact sport utility vehicle segment, won't offer a diesel engine option.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Tokyo

FOR years, Toyota Motor Corp focused on pushing its hybrid models in Europe, avoiding a diesel-for-diesel competition with market leaders including Volkswagen AG. The Japanese carmaker's strategy is finally paying off.

In the first full year since Volkswagen's emissions

