You are here

Home > Transport

Uber loses bid to appeal driver case to UK Supreme Court

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 9:30 AM

BP_UBER_051217_17.jpg
Uber's request to appeal a workers' rights decision to the UK Supreme Court was rejected, according to drivers' union Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB)
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Uber's request to appeal a workers' rights decision to the UK Supreme Court was rejected, according to drivers' union Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB).

The decision would mean that the Court of Appeal will have to hear the case first.

Two weeks ago, the ride-hailing app submitted a request to appeal directly to the Supreme Court a decision by a British tribunal that said its drivers deserved workers' rights such as minimum wage.

"Today's decision is another blow to Uber's legal strategy behind denying workers their rights", IWGB General Secretary Jason Moyer-Lee said in an e-mailed statement.

Uber spokesman said the company will now take the case to the Court of Appeal.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Nissan, DeNA schedule public tests of self-driving car service in Japan next year

Lamborghini drives into crowded SUV market

Defective product recalls an increasing financial risk for companies: Allianz

China suspends flights from Bali to China due to volcanic ash

Australian new vehicle sales notch a record November

UK court hears fraud allegations against Indian tycoon Mallya regarding Kingfisher Airlines

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

WJ__5863.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Fiscal sustainability key to coping with future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

2017-06-12T081433Z_102623060_RC1F31638EA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-SECURITY.JPG
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singapore fund investors paying above median fees: report

Dec 5, 2017
Consumer

Defective product recalls an increasing financial risk for companies: Allianz

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng keeps 'buy' on Best World with S$1.88 target price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening