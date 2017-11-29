You are here
Uber's third-quarter adjusted loss widens to US$743m: FT
[BENGALURU] Uber Technologies Inc's quarterly adjusted losses widened to US$743 million, up 14 per cent from the previous quarter, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The ride-hailing company's third-quarter net revenue stood at US$2 billion, up 14 per cent from the previous quarter, the FT reported citing new documents sent to shareholders.
Uber's quarterly gross bookings were US$9.7 billion, the FT reported.
Uber was not immediately available to comment.
REUTERS