Uber's third-quarter adjusted loss widens to US$743m: FT

[BENGALURU] Uber Technologies Inc's quarterly adjusted losses widened to US$743 million, up 14 per cent from the previous quarter, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The ride-hailing company's third-quarter net revenue stood at US$2 billion, up 14 per cent from the previous quarter, the FT reported citing new documents sent to shareholders.

Uber's quarterly gross bookings were US$9.7 billion, the FT reported.

Uber was not immediately available to comment.

