You are here

Home > Transport

Uber's third-quarter adjusted loss widens to US$743m: FT

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 11:24 AM

2017-11-29T020143Z_1447261641_RC1272AB5CE0_RTRMADP_3_UBER-MOMO-VIETNAM.JPG
Uber Technologies Inc's quarterly adjusted losses widened to US$743 million, up 14 per cent from the previous quarter, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Uber Technologies Inc's quarterly adjusted losses widened to US$743 million, up 14 per cent from the previous quarter, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The ride-hailing company's third-quarter net revenue stood at US$2 billion, up 14 per cent from the previous quarter, the FT reported citing new documents sent to shareholders.

Uber's quarterly gross bookings were US$9.7 billion, the FT reported.

Uber was not immediately available to comment.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Indonesia extends Bali airport closure over volcanic ash

Hyundai union resumes Kona output after 2-day strike

Trial pitting Waymo against Uber further delayed

Uber partners with Vietnamese mobile wallet MoMo for payments

UK car sector wants Brexit transition without time limit

Singapore to lead Asia digital push by CMA CGM

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

26500100U.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3

Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore media content gets boost to go global, on digital platforms

Nov 29, 2017
Real Estate

Redas proposing formal joint panel with lead govt agency

Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sing Investments' Lee family buys S$2.4m of shares at S$1.53 apiece

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening