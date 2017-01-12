You are here

Home > Transport

United Airlines to cut some management positions

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 12:05

40558237 - 15_11_2016 - UAL-STRATEGY_.jpg
United Continental Holdings Inc expects to cut some management employees as a part of its larger restructuring program. "While we don't have an exact figure now, a small number of our management team will be affected by reductions," said Mike Bonds, executive vice president of human resources, in a letter to employees last week.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] United Continental Holdings Inc expects to cut some management employees as a part of its larger restructuring program. "While we don't have an exact figure now, a small number of our management team will be affected by reductions," said Mike Bonds, executive vice president of human resources, in a letter to employees last week.

However, frontline employees, which include pilots, flight attendants, customer-service and gate agents, would not be affected by the impending changes, according to the letter, parts of which the company provided to Reuters.

The No 3 US airline by passenger traffic is increasing efforts to match margins of No 2 Delta Air Lines Inc.

United said in October cheap airfares and higher wages from new contracts would squeeze its results in the fall, making it difficult to be as profitable as competitors.

BLOOMBERG

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Car COE premiums rise
5 Falcon's ex-S'pore branch manager in the dock over 16 charges
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening