You are here
United hit by bout of seatless in Seattle
French seatmaker Zodiac running late on deliveries of complex new seats for Boeing's 777-300ER aircraft
Washington
UNITED Airlines faces a new setback in its bid to win back business customers as production snags hinder deliveries of Boeing Co jetliners outfitted with new luxury seats.
"Short delays" are affecting two 777-300ER aircraft with United's Polaris luxury interiors, said
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg