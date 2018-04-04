You are here

Home > Transport

US auto sales spring to life in March

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 8:33 AM

FILES-US-AUTOMOBILE-SALES-152301.jpg
The American consumer returned in force to automobile showrooms in March, lifting an industry that had been plodding along in a post-sales boom hangover.
PHOTO: AFP

[CHICAGO] The American consumer returned in force to automobile showrooms in March, lifting an industry that had been plodding along in a post-sales boom hangover.

The biggest players in the North American market reported gains Tuesday - some eye popping - compared to March 2017.

General Motors was up an unusually high 16 per cent, followed by Fiat Chrysler's 14 per cent sales jump. Ford rose 3.4 per cent and Toyota gained 3.5 per cent.

Analysts expect the industry as a whole to report a two-to-three per cent sales rise.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

German auto giant Volkswagen, while a relatively small player in the North American market, reported a stunning 17.8 per cent sales rise - signalling a continuing recovery from a scandal over diesel emissions cheating.

Analysts credited the good news to automakers' increased reliance on fleet sales, Americans' appetite for SUVs and light trucks, and recent tax cuts that gave individuals and corporations more spending money.

"March proved to be a lion for the domestic automakers, with double and even triple-digit sales increases posted for redesigned SUVs," Rebecca Lindland, executive analyst at Kelley Blue Book, said in prepared remarks.

While trumpeting retail market share gains, GM announced it would stop the decades-old industry practice of announcing sales totals on a monthly basis, switching to quarterly reports instead.

The company accounts for 18 per cent of the North American market. Its move could frustrate analysts' efforts to compile a monthly snapshot of the industry, especially if other automakers follow suit, said economist Charlie Chesbrough of Cox Automotive.

"Measuring monthly sales is already difficult," he said in a statement.

"Having incomplete data will make it even more challenging."

GOOD NEWS IN MARCH

For the time being, March numbers suggested US consumers were in a buying mood, as were government agencies and companies looking to replenish aging fleets.

Mr Chesbrough said little had changed in economic fundamentals to explain sales gains, except for the potential impact of December's tax cuts that fattened some consumers' paychecks - and gave corporations major tax reductions.

"The impact of tax reform may now be kicking in and lifting the market above previous expectations," Mr Chesbrough said.

Fiat Chrysler was among the biggest beneficiaries. Its Jeep SUV brand had a 45 per cent sales jump, helping lift the automaker out of months of decline.

Crossovers, pickups and SUVs also lifted GM, which highlighted robust sales of Chevrolet's newly redesigned Equinox crossover and Traverse mid-size SUV.

"The job market is strong, consumer confidence is at decade-high levels and we see clear evidence that business owners are taking advantage of tax reform to upgrade their fleets," GM's chief economist Mustafa Mohatarem said in a statement.

GM had made a point last year of reducing its reliance on fleet sales, but announced that, year over year, commercial deliveries in March had risen 19 per cent.

Ford's fleet sales were up 8.7 per cent while retail sales to consumers were up less than one per cent.

Nissan posted a decline of 3.7 per cent, even while selling more of its popular Rogue SUVs than Toyota sold of its stalwart RAV4.

Honda gained 2.7 per cent but its newly redesigned Accord sedan continued to struggle.

The Japanese automaker blamed a lack of public interest in sedans and deep discounts by competitors.

SUVs helped lift luxury car brand BMW sales by one per cent, while its sister Mini brand struggled, down 9.1 per cent.

Tesla reported first-quarter production totals that fell short of its goal of 2,500 Model 3 sedans per week.

Still the company said total output was up 40 per cent from the previous quarter.

AFP

Transport

France faces second day of transport chaos as rail workers strike

Tencent-backed Meituan near deal for bike-sharing firm Mobike: source

Charisma Energy faces material uncertainty as going concern: KPMG auditors

Nasa hires Lockheed Martin to build quiet, supersonic plane

Keppel, Titan walk away from Quanzhou shipyard agreement

Stiffer design standards for smaller cruise ships

Editor's Choice

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_MRVEREDUS4__3378717.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek-backed Accuron divests Singapore's Veredus Labs to Japan's Sekisui Chemical

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
4 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

micron tech.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

An artist's rendering of the new S$100 million hub located at International Business Park.gif
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Germany's TÜV SÜD breaks ground on S$100m hub at International Business Park

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX rise to 30-month high in March

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades PACC Offshore to 'hold'; lowers 12-month target price to S$0.32

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening