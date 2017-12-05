You are here

Home > Transport

VW aims at ride-pooling market with all-electric minibus

Mon, Dec 04, 2017 - 11:45 PM

[BERLIN] Volkswagen has unveiled an all-electric minibus to target urban customers who prefer to pay for use rather than own a vehicle, furthering the German company's push into new forms of online-controlled personal transport services.

Volkswagen's (VW) new MOIA "mobility services" division on Monday announced plans for a fully electric international ride-pooling service that aims to remove 1 million cars from European and US cities by 2025.

MOIA will next year launch 200 of the six-seater buses in Hamburg, Germany's second most-populous city, offering passengers fast internet access and USB ports to charge phones and tablet computers, MOIA Chief Executive Ole Harms said at a technology conference.

Berlin-based MOIA will expand its Hamburg-based electric-bus fleet to 1,000 units within three years and target other cities from 2019, Mr Harms said, declining to give further details.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We will return the cities to the people," Mr Harms said, adding the ride-pooling plans will help to significantly reduce urban congestion at prices which are cheaper than taxi rides.

Mr Harms declined to comment on prices and the economics of the plans, though he said the Hamburg project would initially be running at a loss.

But the growth of ride-hailing services and the prospect of driverless vehicles will encourage people to switch to paying for individual journeys rather than buying their own cars, he predicted.

"The market is unlimited," Mr Harms said.

Struggling to draw a line under its 2015 diesel emissions test-cheating scandal, VW created MOIA a year ago with a view to it generating a substantial share of group revenues by 2025 as it invests billions of euros in electrification, ride-hailing and self-driving cars.

MOIA will draw on VW's modular platforms to build the new electric bus which can run for about 300 kilometres on a single battery charge and needs about 30 minutes to recharge to 80 percent of full capacity, Mr Harms said.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Indian tycoon Mallya has case to answer on fraud: UK court

HNA's units are on a borrowing spree, swallowing high rates

Uber joins forces with global public transport association

Singtel and Mobike to collaborate in areas such as mobile payments, data analytics

Electric car-sharing plan starts on Dec 12, with 80 vehicles

For Mercedes, sealing US luxury sales will be a cinch

Editor's Choice

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

BT_20171204_RCCOL4_3204905.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Despite Flynn's plea, jobs data and tax accord can lift stocks

BP_sixcap_041217_1.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Police reports filed against fintech company

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Singapore home loan rates start upward climb
3 Bitcoin goes ballistic
4 Cluny Hill bungalow sets record psf price for GCB area
5 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

skyline 20685933 .jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Proposals to enhance Sibor announced by ABS, Singapore forex committee

skyline 20685933 .jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing expands for 15th straight month in November

Dec 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

French wealth manager Indosuez completes purchase of CIC's private banking business in Singapore, Hong Kong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening