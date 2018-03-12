You are here
A powerful, effective strategy to combat climate change
THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: What will be the impact of Singapore's new carbon tax on industry and economy? Is there a trade-off between going green and economic growth?
THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: What will be the impact of Singapore's new carbon tax on industry and economy? Is there a trade-off between going green and economic growth?
Chris Foster
Regional President
Y&R Asia
FUNDAMENTALLY, it is now the role of business to
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg