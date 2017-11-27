You are here

Home > Views From The Top

Adapting to a new era of uncertainty

THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: One year into the Trump presidency, how do you see the role of America in the global economy, and the impact, if any, for business in Asia?
Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171127_VIEWS27_3193753.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: One year into the Trump presidency, how do you see the role of America in the global economy, and the impact, if any, for business in Asia?

Victor Mills
Chief Executive, Singapore
International Chamber of Commerce

ECONOMICALLY, the US

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Views From The Top

Wooing back share investors

Collaborating to drive growth

Building blocks to success

The bull charges on

Magnetic Middle Kingdom

Empowering employees

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
2 Noble Group risks equity wipeout as shares retreat yet again
3 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
4 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
5 Hot stock: Midas not aware of information that could explain stock's 7.8% drop
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171127_LMXIRISHCWXP_3194570.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore investors making foray into Irish property

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BT_20171127_RCCOL27TBIQ_3194674.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Stocks

Wealth effect fuelling US consumer spending

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening