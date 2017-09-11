En-bloc fever is back

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: Why has en-bloc fever taken hold and what are its implications for Singapore's residential property market going forward?
Vipin Kalra
Chief Executive Officer
BankBazaar International
WE believe en-bloc sales are making a comeback as
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal