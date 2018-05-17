Asean / Belt and Road

Asean stands to gain from Belt and Road Initiative despite challenges

NLX_pixasean2618.jpg
China's Belt and Road Initiative, or the BRI, is a potential game-changer that may have significant win-win implications for both China and the more than 80 countries and international organisations that have already joined.
PHOTO: ST FILE
MAY 17, 2018 - 6:00 AM

CHINA'S Belt and Road Initiative, or the BRI, is a potential game-changer that may have significant win-win implications for both China and the more than 80 countries and international organisations that have already joined. The BRI's aim, in short, is to connect countries via a combination of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Asean / Belt and Road / infrastructure / investment
Written by: 