Asian emerging markets vulnerable to risk: Amro
JULY 12, 2018 - 1:16 PM
Singapore
ASIA'S emerging markets face a risk of financial instability, amid rising trade tensions and concerns about rising inflation, the Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (Amro) highlighted in a note on Wednesday.
In 2017, Asian emerging markets gained from robust trade
