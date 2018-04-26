At a glance: Taxes in Cambodia

In recent years, the Cambodian government has undertaken various reforms to improve tax collection and revenue administration, conducting business audits and rolling out an online collection platform.

This, along with continued economic growth, has successfully raised tax revenues. In 2017, its tax department saw a 30 per cent jump in tax revenues collected, compared to 2016, the Phnom Penh Post reported.

At the same time, taxes remain instrumental as a lever not only to attract foreign investors but also to boost the performance the micro, small and medium local enterprises.

For instance, the government announced in May 2018 new incentives to get companies to register formally - including a two year tax exemption, a Khmer Times report said. It is also considering tax breaks for businesses that employ large numbers of people, purchase large quantities of raw materials, or digitalise their accounting systems.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Here are the key tax rates: